Group C, D recruitment: WBCSSC to accept online applications from Nov 3

Kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) published a notification for the selection process of Group C and Group D in the state stating that online applications will be accepted from November 3.

The number of vacant posts for these non-teaching staff are 2,989 for Group C and 5,488 for Group D as notified by the Commission.

The application process will start from November 3 and will continue till 5 pm on December 3. Applicants can deposit money till 11:59 pm on that day.

State Education minister Bratya Basu wrote in his X handle stating that the School Service Commission has published notification for Group C and Group D in schools in Bengal.

“This is another major step taken by the state’s School Education department under the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Best wishes to all the young men and women who will be applying,” the minister’s post read.

The number of ‘eligible’ jobless in Group C and Group D combined is 3,394. Of these, 1,255 are in Group C. 2,139 are in Group D. The number of ‘ineligible’ candidates who are accused of OMR sheet tampering is 782 in Group C and 2,139 in Group D.