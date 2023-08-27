Gross insincerity of university admin, says state child rights body

Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) have sent a letter to the Jadavpur University authorities expressing dissatisfaction with the last two reports sent in by Registrar Snehamanju Basu.



Furthermore, the Commission has expressed surprise at the queries raised by the university authority about the jurisdiction of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the death of the first-year undergraduate student. Initially, it was assumed that the deceased student was 18-year-old but later it was revealed that he

was a minor.

Thereafter, WBCPCR had gotten involved and taken cognisance of the matter as well as sought for the report.

In the second letter sent by the Commission to the Registrar, they had expressed dissatisfaction with the report. They stated that the response reflects the “gross insincerity of the university administration” where they have tried to shrug off all responsibilities of

the incident.

However, it has been reported that the Registrar said that no questions were raised on the legality of the investigation conducted by the Commission.