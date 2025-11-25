Gripped by SIR panic, adivasi youth dies in Pingla

Kolkata:A young adivasi man from Pingla in West Midnapore died on Sunday night, with his family alleging that he was gripped by fear surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The deceased, identified as Bablu Hembram, had collected his SIR form on November 6.

According to his family, he discovered that his parents’ were missing from the 2002 voter list. His elder brother and sister had also been left out, which reportedly left him deeply worried.

Relatives said Bablu believed that without his parents’ names on record, he would not be able to submit his form. They alleged that he was afraid that submitting the form incorrectly might lead to his voting rights being cancelled, or worse, that he could be marked as an “intruder” and sent to a detention camp.

The family claimed that this fear and uncertainty had left him mentally distressed over the past several days.

On Sunday night, Bablu reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. He was found unresponsive and the police later sent his body for post-mortem examination. His death has triggered concern in the region, with residents pointing to rising anxiety among marginalised communities over the SIR verification process.

Local MLA Ajit Maiti visited the family after receiving news of the incident and offered his condolences.

The death has added to the ongoing debate in Bengal about the psychological pressure associated with the SIR drive, especially among Adivasi and other vulnerable groups who fear exclusion from voter lists and the consequences that may follow. The death toll reaches 32 with this.