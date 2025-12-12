Grief strikes as migrant worker of Islampur dies in Sikkim

Raiganj/Malda: Grief gripped Betabari village under Ramganj-I Gram Panchayat (GP) in North Dinajpur district after the tragic death of migrant worker Raju Mahammad (28) in Sikkim. Raju, who was working as a mason in Gangtok for nearly four years, died on Thursday evening after falling from the roof of an under-construction multi-storied building.

The news of his death left the entire locality in deep shock. According to family members, Raju had married only three years ago and is survived by his aged mother, his pregnant wife and a small child. Ali Hussain, a relative of the deceased, said: “He was the sole bread earner of the family.”

Md Kamaluddin, the Upapradhan of Ramganj-I Gram Panchayat said: “We stand by the family and are trying to ensure all possible assistance from the state government.”

In another incident, a 21-year-old youth from Malda’s Kaliachak has gone missing after travelling to Bihar for work, leaving his family in deep distress. The missing youth, identified as Nur Hasan of Srirampur village in Jaluabathal, had left home on November 18 for Patna, where he worked as a labourer. According to family members, Nur informed them that he would return home on December 1 and left Patna accordingly.

However, he never reached home. Worried and unable to contact him, the family lodged a missing diary at Kaliachak Police Station and also with the Patna Police on December 3.

Despite the complaints, both police units are yet to trace Nur’s whereabouts.Nur’s elder sister, Akhtari Khatun, said: “My brother never stays away without informing us. We are terrified because we have no idea where he is.”

She further added: “We request the police to take immediate steps to find Nur. We just want him back

home safely.”