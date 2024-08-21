Grenade found in Cooch Behar court store room

Cooch Behar: A grenade was spotted in the ‘mal khana’ (store room) of the Cooch Behar District Court on Tuesday. The incident triggered widespread panic. The grenade was found among confiscated items stored in the court’s store room.



According to police sources, court employees spotted the grenade while retrieving other items from the store room. The matter was promptly reported to the authorities. Officers from the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station swiftly responded and arrived at the spot. Efforts are currently underway to safely recover the explosive with the assistance of a bomb disposal squad.

This incident recalls a similar situation in February 2023, when a grenade was found in the same court’s store room. The Army bomb squad had then handled the situation.

Additional Police Superintendent Krishna Gopal Meena refused to comment on the situation, stating: “As of now, we don’t want to comment on that matter.”