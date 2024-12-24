Green Tribunal ban brings tourism to a halt in Buxa

Alipurduar: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on commercial activities in the Buxa Tiger Reserve continues to impact the region’s tourism industry, with the next hearing in the Calcutta High Court scheduled for January 10.

The ongoing restrictions have left homestays and lodges in the area empty during peak tourist season like Christmas and New Year, causing severe financial losses to approximately 10,000 individuals relying on tourism.

The situation stems from a 2022 directive issued by the NGT in response to a case filed by environmentalist Subhash Dutta. The tribunal ordered the closure of resorts, hotels and other commercial establishments within the core and buffer zones of the Buxa Tiger Reserve to protect its fragile ecosystem.

Subsequently, the Jalpaiguri Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court issued a temporary stay on the order, offering some respite to the affected stakeholders.

However, during a hearing on December 4, 2024, the court declined to renew the stay order. In response, the Forest Department issued notices for the closure of all tourism-related businesses in the core and buffer areas. On December 23, the Calcutta High Court held another hearing on the matter but deferred the case to January 10, leaving the NGT’s ban in place.

Parthasarathy Roy, president of the Dooars Tourism Welfare Society, expressed his frustration, saying: “This ban has caused immense hardship. Typically, during the last week of December and the first week of January, we welcome around 2,000 tourists daily. We tried to accommodate those who had already booked by arranging for their stay in nearby towns and offering day visits to the Buxa jungle but most tourists refused. We had to cancel bookings and return advance payments, resulting in losses amounting to crores of rupees.”

Roy further highlighted the broader impact, stating: “Around 10,000 people, directly and indirectly involved in tourism, are suffering. We have no choice but to await the next court hearing.”