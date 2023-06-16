Green solutions: Workshop organised to spread awareness on e-waste management in Siliguri

Siliguri Along with the natural waste, the ‘e-waste’ generated from different electronic goods is also harming nature. A proper e-Waste Management Rule is required to be implemented in the entire state.



With the aim of making the city ‘e-waste’ free and to make people aware about the ill effects of e-waste, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) and West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (WEBEL) jointly organised an awareness programme and capacity building workshop on “Effective Implementation of E-waste Management Rules” in Siliguri.

The programme was organised at the Dinabandhu Manch on Friday. Priyanka Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Siliguri , Tapas Gupta, the Technical Advisor of West Bengal Pollution control board, Swarup Brahma on the behalf of Webel IT Park were present at the programme.

Tapas Gupta said: “E-waste is increasing gradually with the upgradation of technology. There are rules on e-waste management. The rules are not being enforced in the state yet. Before implementing the rules, there is a need to make people aware about e-waste. This programme has been organised with this objective.”

India is in the 3rd position in producing e-waste in the entire world. Among this, 41847 tonnes of e-waste is generated per year in West Bengal. About 115 tonnes of e-waste is generated per day in West Bengal.

E-waste is being generated maximum from air conditioners, cell phones, computers even from medical equipment. Such waste is growing 30 per cent each year.

“If we properly recycle 1 million mobile phones, we can recover 24 kg gold, 250 kg silver, 9 kg palladium, 9000 kg copper. So, generally e-waste management has great importance and is highly profitable also,” said Swarup Bhramha.