Green push: Thermocol processing unit, petrol pump planned at dump site

Siliguri: With the aim of combating thermocol waste, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to establish a thermocol processing unit at the city’s dumping ground. Along with this, a dedicated petrol pump for SMC vehicles will also be set up at the same location.

Siliguri’s various markets generate a significant amount of thermocol waste every day, estimated at around 300 to 400 kilograms daily. At present, this waste is disposed of directly at the dumping ground, contributing to environmental concerns.

To address this issue, the civic body has allocated Rs. 1.5 crore to set up the Thermocol Processing Unit inside the dumping ground. The project has already been approved during the budget session, and work is expected to begin soon. “Through this initiative, thermocol will be processed and made reusable. At the same time, it will open up a new source of income for the corporation: ” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

In another move, the corporation has decided to establish a dedicated petrol pump for vehicles operated by the SMC. A budget allocation of Rs. 50 lakh has been made for this purpose.

Currently, municipal vehicles rely on external fuel stations, which can cause delays in operations. With the new in-house petrol pump, civic vehicles will no longer need to visit other fuel stations.

“Municipal vehicles will not have to depend on outside petrol pumps. Fuel can be filled conveniently within the premises itself, ensuring uninterrupted sanitation services: ” the Mayor added.

Significant infrastructure development has already taken place within the dumping ground premises.

On unused land inside the site, the civic body has constructed: three warehouses, one office building and a drivers’ waiting shed, one police outpost, and three watch towers. Additionally, work orders worth Rs. 2.30 crore have already been issued for further development

at the site.