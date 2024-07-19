Green initiative: Environmentalists craft seed bombs in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In an effort to revive urban greenery and mitigate ecological loss, a group of nature enthusiasts has embarked on a unique initiative of creating seed bombs in Balurghat. Unlike conventional bombs, these are aimed not at harming but at nurturing life by spreading seeds across the city.



Balurghat’s Green Brigade, supported by a nature-friendly organisation, has ingeniously crafted these seed bombs using various types of organic fertilisers. Each bomb contains a carefully embedded seed, ensuring optimal conditions for germination once scattered. Members meticulously shape these bombs to resemble conventional ordnance, facilitating their widespread deployment across the city.

Over the past decade, the city has witnessed a decline in its tree cover due to rampant urbanisation. Instead of merely planting new trees — a challenging task in densely populated areas — the focus has shifted to innovative solutions.

“We’re facing unprecedented heat and reduced rainfall. Water scarcity and diminishing green cover are pressing concerns,” laments environmentalist Atunu Ghosh. To counteract these issues, Ghosh champions the idea of creating urban forest patches.

Collaborating with local schools and colleges, the Green Brigade meticulously prepares these seed bombs. Recently, they deployed these bombs deep within Balurghat Forest, envisioning lush growth in the years to come.

“This initiative isn’t just about planting trees. It’s about creating sustainable ecosystems that benefit both humans and wildlife,” asserts Ghosh.

The process involves carefully mixing organic fertilisers inside the bomb casing to support seed germination without compromising environmental safety. “We’ve ensured the mix contains no harmful chemicals,” confirms a spokesperson from the Green Brigade.

“Our aim is to enrich the soil and foster healthy growth. The initiative aligns with ongoing festivities celebrating nature. We’re amid a forest festival week. I hope many will join in promoting such green initiatives. Our seed bombs pose no harm upon detonation; instead, they replenish oxygen levels, crucial for our urban landscape amidst expanding residential areas,” Ghosh adds optimistically.

Looking ahead, the Green Brigade plans to expand this initiative citywide, targeting areas where greenery has diminished drastically. By dispersing seed-laden bombs, they aim to bring back biodiversity and reclaim lost habitats, ensuring a greener, healthier future for all.