Green initiative: Cold fireworks training begins in Bengal

Kolkata: A two-day training programme on the production of cold fireworks for cracker manufacturers in Bengal began at a private engineering college in Maheshtala, South 24 Parganas, on Wednesday.



The Lakshminarayan Innovation and Technological University (LITU), based in Nagpur, which has an MoU with a German and a British company, is imparting training in the manufacture of cold fireworks to around 60 participants at the national workshop titled “Eco-Friendly Pyrotechnics: Innovation for Civilian, Agricultural and Industrial Applications”.

“At a time when pollution from firecrackers has been a major issue, cold fireworks that can be used indoors are the best environment-friendly option. Such fireworks cause minimal emissions and no sound. The chances of accidents are almost negligible because, while bursting, the temperature goes up to only 80 degrees Celsius,” said Sukdev Naskar, general secretary of the All Bengal Trinamool Green Fire Crackers Manufacturing Workers’ Union. Naskar added that more than 3,000 labourers could be engaged if the manufacture of cold fireworks is initiated systematically in the state.

At present, cold fireworks have a market of around Rs 2,000 crore in the country and are largely imported from China. “We should push for manufacturing these fireworks within the country to reduce imports from China.

If we can produce them domestically, the price will also come down,” said Sadhana Rayalu, Adjunct Professor at LITU. Cold fireworks are popular at weddings, birthday parties and sporting events.

The training programme, which has brought together scientists, technologists, industry experts and start-ups, will deliberate on ways to reduce pollution from green fireworks currently used in Bengal.

Professor Dr T.M. Klapötke of Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich, Germany, who will be present at the workshop, will also speak on safety protocols, including appropriate dress codes for fireworks manufacturers to minimise injuries in case of accidents.