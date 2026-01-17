Greater Kolkata: State plans impact study of inland water transport

Kolkata: The state government has decided to conduct a comprehensive study to evaluate the environmental and social impacts of inland water transport and related infrastructure projects in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area.

According to sources in the Transport Department, the state will appoint an expert consultant to carry out a cumulative impact assessment to examine how multiple ongoing and proposed projects are collectively affecting rivers, surrounding areas and local communities. The move is aimed at ensuring that the expansion of inland waterways and logistics infrastructure is carried out in a sustainable and planned manner. An official stated that the assessment will focus on the combined impact of various activities, rather than examining each project individually. “Several transport and development projects are coming up in the Kolkata region. This study will help us understand their overall effect on the environment and society and allow us to make informed decisions,” the official said.

Sources said the study will assess key environmental and social impacts—including water quality, ecology and livelihoods—and examine whether the combined effect of existing and proposed activities could exceed acceptable limits.

Based on the findings, the government will frame recommendations to manage and mitigate adverse impacts, including additional safeguards, project modifications or broader regional measures to protect the environment while allowing development, officials said.

The assessment will help prepare an environmental and social management plan to guide future inland water transport projects in the metropolitan area. It would ensure compliance with environmental norms as the state promotes river-based transport as an alternative to road traffic, officials said. The cost of the study has not been disclosed, with officials saying details will be known after the consultant selection process is completed.

“The objective is to proceed with infrastructure development while properly understanding its long-term impact,” an official said.