Greater Cooch Behar People’s body mulls ‘Rail Roko’ on Dec 11

Cooch Behar: The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Organization (GCPO) is set to revive its ‘Rail Roko’ movement (blockade of train services) after nearly eight years.

The protest is scheduled for December 11 at the Tufanganj Jorai Railway Station, with two key demands: the fulfilment of the 1949 separate statehood claims under the India Accession Treaty and the recognition of the Rajbanshi language as the eighth scheduled language in the Indian Constitution. Banshi Badan Barman, leader of the GCPO, has called for this demonstration against the central government. He expressed confidence that the programme will be a success, stating that participants from Cooch Behar, as well as other districts, including Jalpaiguri and Siliguri, will join the protest.

The GCPO’s last significant ‘Rail Roko’ movement occurred on February 20, 2016, lasting 84 hours and creating ripples across the nation.

Since then, the organisation has refrained from holding such events, reportedly due to shifting political dynamics.

Notably, Banshi Badan Barman currently holds several state government positions, which may influence the course of the upcoming movement. When asked about the protest, Girindra Nath Barman, Cooch Behar District Chairman of the Trinamool Congress, stated, “Banshi Badan Barman has a separate organization.

His actions are his organisation’s concern.” Given that the movement targets the Centre, there is no expectation of support from the BJP. Furthermore, the TMC recently secured a victory in the Sintai Assembly bypolls without assistance from Banshi Badan Barman, suggesting no backing from the ruling party either.

Political analysts believe the success of this movement could significantly impact Banshi Badan Barman’s political future.