Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association rakes up separate state issue

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls members of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, led by Banshibadan Barman, once again raised the demand for a separate state through a march.

The members gathered in front of the Rajbari in Cooch Behar city on Tuesday evening after marching on foot for about 30 km from Dinhata Gosanimari Rajpath. The march culminated in a public address in front of the Rajbari gates.

Banshibadan Barman stated: “The Maharajas of Cooch Behar have multiple properties that are of immense historical significance; they are in a state of disrepair and need attention and repair. From incorporating the history of Kamtapur into textbooks to pressing for the demand of a separate state, a solution must be found immediately. This is the reason for our march today. In the coming days, there will be a large-scale movement to the District Magistrate’s office.”

The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association is traditionally divided into two factions, one led by Anant Maharaj, currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, and the other by Banshibadan Barman.