Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association fields candidate

Cooch Behar: Several independent candidates, including the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association and the Congress, filed their nomination papers for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. The Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association fielding an Independent candidate has raised eyebrows.



Amal Das, the candidate of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, marched from the Cooch Behar Rash Mela ground and reached the District Magistrate’s Office and submitted his nomination papers. Interestingly, the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association is currently divided into many groups. On the one hand, Anant Maharaj is a member of the Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket. On the other hand, Banshi Badan Barman is the chairman of Rajbanshi Language Academy with allegiance towards the Trinamool.

At one time, this Amal Das was with Ananta Maharaj and later with Banshi Badan Barman. “No one has raised our issue in the Parliament. We are contesting this election so that we can raise the demands of Greater Cooch Behar in Parliament,” stated Das. Regarding Anant Maharaj and Banshi Badan Barman, he said that though they are also members of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association their ideologies are different.

Congress candidate for Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency Piya Roy Chowdhury submitted her nomination papers on Tuesday.