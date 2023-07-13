Great conspiracy hatched at Raj Bhavan to defame Bengal: TMC

With the BSF’s special DG and the BJP’s fact-finding team meeting Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss violence relating to the rural polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has termed it as a “great conspiracy” to defame Bengal.

The violence that prevailed during the Panchayat polls has caused a stir in the state with the ruling party engaging in a verbal fight with the Opposition, accusing it of exaggerating the violence.

The Opposition in turn have accused the TMC for the death of its workers and the rigging of votes. However, the common question raised by all the parties was where were the Central forces? The alleged absence of Central forces is being considered as the primary reason for the unabated violence.

The Special DG of the BSF, on Thursday, arrived at Raj Bhavan in the morning to submit a report to the Governor on the Central force deployment at sensitive booths.

The report supposedly contains information as to how the forces were used by the state election body for poll purposes. Sources said discussions between the two also focused on what role will the forces play to curb post-election violence, if any.

Recently, the BSF DG SS Guleria had accused the State Election Commission of not providing it with the details of the sensitive booths in the state where it can deploy personnel. He alleged that the BSF wrote several letters to the SEC asking for details of the number of sensitive booths. However, except for July 07, no information was provided to it for any other day.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s “fact-finding team” led by their party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad too visited the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The team is visiting the violence-stricken areas.

Responding to the entire development, TMC has hit back at the Governor once again. Alluding to the meetings at Raj Bhavan, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that a great conspiracy is being hatched at the Governors’ house where apart from BJP leaders a Central force head was also present. Kunal maintained his allegations that the Governor is acting as the BJP stooge and fulfilling the saffron brigade’s mission in Bengal.

Ghosh had recently claimed that after July 11 (poll result day) the Governor will not be seen in Bengal and wherever he will visit the people will chase him out.