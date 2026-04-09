Grassroots leader Mita Bag makes Assembly debut in Arambagh

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee held a campaign rally in support of Mita Bag on Wednesday, boosting the latter’s bid as a first-time Assembly candidate from Arambagh. Backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Bag has emerged as a grassroots face of the party in the Hooghly district.



Hailing from a modest background in the Arambagh subdivision, Bag’s political journey has been shaped by years of organisational work at the local level. Currently serving as the ‘Purta Karmadhyaksha’ of the Hooghly Zilla Parishad, she has been associated with rural infrastructure development, including roads and bridges. Despite holding a key administrative post, her personal life reflects financial struggles, often highlighted in her campaign narrative.

Positioning herself as a “daughter of the soil,” Bag has been actively engaging with voters through door-to-door outreach and local meetings across the Constituency. Her campaign focuses on development work and her close connection with the people, attempting to translate her grassroots image into electoral support.

On the opposition front, the BJP has fielded Hemanta Bag from Arambagh, replacing sitting MLA Madhusudan Bag in a move that has sparked discontent within the party ranks.

Despite this, the BJP is attempting to consolidate its support base in the Arambagh subdivision, where it had shown strength in previous elections, setting the stage for a competitive contest against the ruling party. Mita Bag has also projected confidence in retaining the seat for her party, downplaying the impact of opposition candidates.