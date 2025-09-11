Grape sweets win hearts at Balurghat shop

BALURGHAT: For Bengalis, no meal feels complete without sweets. Even though fruits like grapes often find a place on lunch tables, children usually shy away from them. But when grapes take the form of sweets, the story changes entirely. From the young to the elderly, everyone seems to be fascinated by the unique taste of grape sweets now available in Balurghat.

Once tasted, the delicacy is said to leave behind a lingering flavour that keeps customers coming back. The demand has been so high that queues have been visible at a popular sweet shop from early morning. Customers are particularly happy with the continuous introduction of such innovative sweets.

The sweet makers of that shop are working round-the-clock to meet the rising demand. Priced at Rs 300 per kilogram, grape sweets have not only become popular among regular sweet lovers but also among diabetic patients, thanks to their light flavour and controlled sweetness. Even children who usually avoid sweets are enjoying this unique preparation, making it stand out among the wide variety available.

According to shop owner Saurav Das: “We always try to prepare innovative sweets within the reach of customers. This year, grape sweets have been created following popular demand and their light taste is attracting people of all ages. That particular sweet attracts huge crowds everyday.”