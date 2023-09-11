Grant ‘pattas’ for entire land in possession of Hill tea workers, requests Anit Thapa

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal has requested the state government to grant ‘pattas’ (land right documents) to the people “as it is in their possession currently” that includes their agricultural lands too.



He has urged the government to put on hold the ongoing survey of the tea garden land until the issue is resolved, “respecting the sentiment of the people.”

The department of Land and Land Reforms, Government of West Bengal in an order (Memo Number-3078- LP/IA-03/17 dated 01-08-2023) to the District Magistrates of six districts of North Bengal sent a proposal for granting homestead ‘patta’ (land right document) on surplus/ unutilised resumed land of tea garden to the eligibility beneficiaries through a scheme.

Homestead ‘pattas’ will be granted to the eligible families upto the extent of 5 decimals of land. For the selection of beneficiaries, priority will be given to families headed by females.

With this notification, the Hill Opposition parties have been crying foul. On numerous occasions L&LR personnel trying to conduct surveys in tea gardens to identify vacant or unused land have met with stiff resistance. They stated that it is a ploy by the state government to take away land more than 5 decimals at present in the possession of the workers, including agricultural land.

Rallies and protest were also being held. In the past, Thapa had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting the state to grant ‘pattas’ for the agricultural land in the possession of tea garden workers.

In the letter to H K Dwivedi, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, Thapa wrote: “Our people have been residing in these lands from generations, before the Independence of our country. They have toiled in these lands with their blood and sweat. Our people also have been practicing agriculture, floriculture and horticulture in our lands from time immemorial. I as Chief Executive, GTA request your esteemed office to grant pattas to our people as it is in their possession currently, which includes their agricultural lands too.”