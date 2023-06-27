‘Grant July 8, day of Panchayat polls, as paid holiday’

Kolkata: The state government on Tuesday instructed employers of any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishments situated within the jurisdiction of the 22 districts where Panchayat elections will be held, to grant paid holiday on July 8 (in case Saturday is a working day in their unit) to their workmen.



This will enable them to exercise their franchise on the poll day.

The three-tier Panchayat elections is scheduled to be held on July 8 in all the districts excluding Kolkata which is under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.