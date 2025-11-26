Grandmother held for throwing 3-month-old baby boy into pond

Kolkata: In a shocking incident in Howrah, a three-month-old baby boy died after being thrown into a pond allegedly by her grandmother. The accused, Sarathi Bandhyapadhyay, has been detained and interrogated by the police. According to police sources, she confessed to the crime during questioning.

The incident occurred in Pirdanga, under Domjur Police Station in Howrah. Locals said that the child’s father, Abhijit Bandhyapadhyay, who works night shifts, had asked his mother—the accused grandmother—to stay with the family to ensure the safety of his wife and child.

On Tuesday morning, the child’s mother, Moyna Bandhyapadhyay, discovered that the baby was missing from the room where he was sleeping with his grandmother. After an extensive search, locals found the infant’s body floating in a nearby pond. The child was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police suspected the grandmother and detained her for interrogation. During questioning, she admitted to throwing the baby into the pond. The reason behind this act of aggression remains unclear. She has been arrested.