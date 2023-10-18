Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading pan-India jewellery retailer with over five decades of legacy, announced the grand opening of its new Everlite exclusive showroom at Belgharia in North 24-Parganas. With the opening of this company-owned showroom, Senco Gold & Diamonds has expanded its nationwide store footprint to over 147 stores. The showroom was inaugurated by Senco Gold and Diamonds’ brand ambassador, actress Madhumita Sarcar in the presence of Joita Sen, Director and head of design & marketing, Senco Gold & Diamonds. In celebration of the commencement of the joyous Durga Puja and Navratri festivities, Senco unveiled the Shakti collection under its Everlite segment. This collection draws inspiration from the nine days of devotion to the feminine divinity that resides within every individual