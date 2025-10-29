Grand 99th ‘Gostho Leela Festival’ commences in Raiganj

Raiganj: After the conclusion of Chhath Puja, a grand seven-day-long Gostho Leela Festival commenced on Wednesday at Bandar Haatkhola under Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district. Stepping into its 99th year, the festival is regarded as the largest Gostho celebration in North Bengal, drawing devotees from far and wide. Devotees expressed joy as the century-old tradition once again brought the community together in festive spirit.

Before the formal inauguration, a colourful rally featuring children in tableaux depicting various episodes from lord Krishna’s childhood, passed through the streets of Raiganj town. Thousands of spectators lined the roads to witness the vibrant procession filled with devotional fervour and cultural enthusiasm.

The festival grounds have been beautifully decorated and the organisers have scheduled a week-long series of cultural and religious performances. These include folk songs, including Baul, Khangaan, Jatra, puppet show and devotional songs, aiming to uphold traditional art forms and spiritual heritage.

Gour Chandra Saha, Secretary of the Gostho Leela Utsav Committee, said: “This festival was first started by Gopal Chandra Mandal, a learned person 99 years ago. Every year, we try to preserve its traditional essence while adding new cultural attractions. Participants and performers come not only from different parts of North Dinajpur but also from neighbouring Bihar.”

Assistant Secretary Bhola Saha added: “This festival has become a pride for Raiganj. The children who participated in the tableaux will be felicitated. As we approach the Centenary celebration next year, we are planning to commemorate it in a grand and memorable way.”