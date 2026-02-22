Gram Panchayat offices in South Dinajpur to run on solar power

Balurghat: In a bid to reduce expenditure from the government exchequer and channelise the savings into public welfare projects, the Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad has adopted solar energy at its headquarters in Balurghat. The move comes as part of an initiative to tackle rising electricity bills and promote sustainable energy use.



Around Rs 70 lakh was initially invested to install modern solar panels across the sprawling Zilla Parishad office complex at Dakbanglopara in Balurghat. The campus houses multiple buildings, all of which are now largely powered by solar energy. Officials said the shift has led to a significant reduction in monthly electricity expenses. The savings are now being treated as additional income and redirected towards developmental works in rural areas.

Encouraged by the success of the initiative, the district administration has decided to expand the solar power project to all eight Panchayat Samiti offices and 64 Gram Panchayat offices across the district.

The proposal, placed by the Standing Committee on Small Industries, Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy, received approval and necessary financial allocation from the Finance Standing Committee at a meeting held recently. Final approval is expected at the upcoming general body meeting.

Zilla Parishad Assistant Sabhadhipati Ambarish Sarkar said: “The budget has incorporated plans to implement solar power systems in various Gram Panchayat offices.”

Echoing the sentiment, Kaushik Chowdhury, Upa-Pradhan of Danga Gram Panchayat under Balurghat Block, said: “Our panchayat and several others have already completed the process. Often, essential local works suffer due to lack of funds. If we can save on electricity bills, that money can be utilised for development. This model should be implemented in all panchayats.”