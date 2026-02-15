Gram Panchayat member accused of arson in Siliguri

Siliguri: Tension prevailed in the Kawakhali Porajhar area after a local Gram Panchayat member was accused of vandalising a shop and setting it on fire amid an ongoing government land recovery drive.

The accused, Raju Mondal, allegedly reached the locality on Saturday with several associates to identify those who had informed authorities about alleged land encroachments. Residents claimed that illegal land dealings had been active in the area for a long time and that recent action by the Irrigation Department and district administration to reclaim government land had heightened tensions.

According to locals, an argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle. A local businessman’s shop was later vandalised and set ablaze, they alleged. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported. On Sunday, residents staged a protest in front of Mondal’s residence, demanding strict action. Reacting to the development, Siliguri Mayor and senior TMC leader Gautam Deb stated: “No illegal activities will be tolerated. The administration and police will take necessary action against the culprits, irrespective of their political affiliation. The investigation is ongoing.”

Mondal denied the allegations, claiming he was assaulted and robbed of his gold chain and mobile phone. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.