Graft charges: Guv removes V-C of Kazi Nazrul University

kolkata: Governor CV Ananda Bose removed the Vice-Chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University, Sadhan Chakraborti, after meeting with the protesters on Saturday. Allegations of corruption were levelled against the V-C by the teachers, education workers, officers, and students.



According to reports, Chakraborti may approach Calcutta High Court on Monday to challenge his dismissal.

Governor was reportedly attending a function at Kalyani University on Saturday where he invited the V-C as well as the protestors for a talk. However, the V-C did not show up.

On March 14, a protest movement against the V-C was launched, and the incident was reported to the Governor.

As the demand for his dismissal continued, the V-C removed the registrar. The registrar had allegedly paid the entire salary to workers who were absent on March 10 to participate in a strike.

Based on this, the V-C removed the registrar, who later got his post back after Calcutta High Court’s order in the matter.