Graft case: Soumendu Adhikari seeks HC protection

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu has approached Calcutta High Court seeking protection fearing that he may be implicated in a new case with Panchayat polls approaching.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has reportedly allowed the case to be filed and it may be heard on Wednesday next week. There are already 12 cases against him. Earlier in January, the High Court had refused to quash an FIR implicating Soumendu for alleged misappropriation of funds while allotting 14 stalls at the Rangamati Cremation Ground.

However, the police was asked by the court to not take any coercive action if he cooperates with the probe and if he does not then the cops should issue him a show-cause notice and give him 10 days to respond before taking any action.