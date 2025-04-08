‘GPS, weight sensors must for paddy transport; violators to face strict action’

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department is set to mandate using GPS-enabled Vehicle Location Tracking Systems (VLTS) and weight sensors on vehicles transporting paddy, aiming to boost transparency, accountability and real-time monitoring during transit.

An order issued from the department directs all empanelled rice mills/ transporters engaged in the transportation of paddy and custom-milled rice (CMR) to do what is needed in this regard as per specifications fixed by the state.

The rice mills also need to install weight sensors to accurately monitor the load and deviation, if any, of food grains being transported. The rice mills/transporters have to procure the devices exclusively from the empanelled service providers as notified by the state from time to time.

The GPS-enabled device installed in the vehicle shall be integrated with the department’s VLTS portal for continuous monitoring of vehicle movement and location and weight throughout the transportation process.

The cost of installation of the devices and their operation and maintenance shall be borne entirely by the rice mill/ transporters and they will also ensure that the devices remain functional and properly maintained at all times.

“No vehicle shall be used for transportation of food grains without a working and functional and online-enabled GPS device integrated with our department’s VLTS portal. Any violation of the provisions will attract strict action, including but not limited to withholding of payments or additional penalties or discontinuation of rice mills/ transporters,” said a senior official of the Food and Supplies department.

The department will constitute a team of officials and staff, and train them so that VLTS and weight monitoring is implemented properly.

The order shall come into effect immediately after the system integrator/ vendor is selected through a bid process and the work order issued for the Rabi season of Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25.

“The installation of the devices is a costly affair and will be a burden on the rice mills. We will write to the state government that the cost for installation should be borne by them,” said Abdul Malek, president of Bengal Rice Mill Association.