GPS-controlled clock at Balurghat bus stand malfunctions

BALURGHAT: In a bid to enhance the city’s aesthetics, the Balurghat Municipality installed a GPS-controlled analog clock at the Balurghat bus stand. This clock, strategically placed in the heart of the city, aims to provide accurate time to residents and travellers alike.



However, the clock recently began displaying incorrect time, causing inconvenience to bus passengers. According to sources from the Balurghat Municipality, this malfunction was attributed to recent weather changes that affected the GPS system.

Upon learning of the issue, the municipality acted swiftly to repair the clock. Ashok Kumar Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, commented on the situation: “This analog clock, which runs on a GPS system and includes a condenser and battery, was experiencing mechanical errors due to bad weather and rain. We have repaired the clock and it is now showing the correct time again.” Mitra also mentioned that the municipality has a three-year maintenance contract with an agency to ensure the clock remains in good working order. He assured residents that any future issues would be promptly addressed by the contracted agency.

The swift response by the Balurghat Municipality ensured minimal disruption and restored normalcy for the city’s residents and travellers.