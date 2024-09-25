GPO employee arrested for secretly filming colleague in ladies’ washroom

KOLKATA: In a shocking incident, Vicky Mollick, a 34-year-old casual staff member of the General Post Office (GPO) in Kolkata, was arrested for allegedly filming a female colleague in the ladies’ washroom. A case has been registered against him at the Hare Street Police Station under case no. 234, under the provisions of the BNS Act 2023.



The incident reportedly took place around 11:50 am on September 24. According to the complaint filed by the victim, Mollick was caught red-handed by other office staff while attempting to secretly record the complainant through a slit in the washroom door. The complainant, a female GPO employee, immediately raised the alarm after noticing the accused’s suspicious behavior.

Fellow employees acted swiftly and apprehended Mollick before handing him over to the police. During the investigation, Mollick’s mobile phone, which was allegedly used to capture the video, was seized by the police as crucial evidence in the case.

Police swiftly arrested the accused and filed a case under the BNS Act 2023. “We’ve arrested the accused, seized the mobile used in the crime, and are investigating further,” a senior officer stated.

The incident has raised concerns at the GPO, with employees calling for stricter security measures.