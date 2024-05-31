GP Pradhan lodges FIR against man for forging NOC

Raiganj: Trishna Pramanik Roy, Pradhan of Maraikura Gram Panchayat of Raiganj Block, North Dinajpur district lodged a complaint at the Raiganj Police Station against one Jakir Hossain for producing a forged ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) for land conversion. The Pradhan requested the police to take legal action against him. Police reportedly have started an investigation.

Trishna Pramanik said: “Around one-and-a-half-months ago, one Jakir Hossain visited my office and sought an NOC for the conversion of a plot from Dala to Bastu in nature. We found it illegal and denied. Two days ago, an official of the Block Land and Land Reforms Office informed me over telephone that they found a suspected fake NOC submitted by Jakir Hossain.

We visited the BL&LRO office and traced the document as fake. The format of the certificate is different from the original. My signature was forged too. We have lodged a complaint demanding punishment of the perpetrator.”

Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “We have received a complaint from the Pradhan of Marikura Gram Panchayat against a person named Jakir Hossain, who allegedly had submitted a fake NOC for his land conversion. We started an investigation.”