Govt tightens POCSO protocol in state hosps

Kolkata: The state health department has tightened POCSO protocol in state hospitals making medical tests for minor abuse survivors mandatory, even without an FIR. Only female doctors will examine sexually assaulted minors, as per the new directive. The new directive says that if a family chooses not to file an FIR but takes the child to a hospital, the hospital must still conduct the necessary medical examination without delay. In cases of sexual assault involving minors, the examination must be carried out exclusively by a female doctor. Every hospital must constitute a dedicated medical board for this purpose to handle such sensitive cases.

The health department has issued a stringent circular to principals, vice-principals of all state-run medical colleges, and district health officials, reinforcing proper adherence to POCSO Act provisions during medical examinations of minor abuse survivors. Though the rule already existed, this directive aims to ensure stricter, error-free implementation. The directive further states that the child survivor must be examined in the presence of a family member. If that’s not possible, a trusted guardian must be present. In the absence of both, the medical examination should be deferred.

The Health Department was prompted to issue this strong advisory following repeated complaints of POCSO guideline violations across several hospitals. Sources said that if neither a family member nor a trusted guardian is available, the examination can only proceed in the presence of a female doctor from the hospital’s designated POCSO Board.