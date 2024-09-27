Govt support eases financial strain for potters, but labor crisis persists

MALDA: As Durga Puja approaches, the idol artisans of Malda are grappling with a dual challenge: rising costs of raw material and a significant shortage of skilled labour. While financial support from the state government has eased financial burdens, the scarcity of artisans has heightened concerns among local craftsmen.



This year, the West Bengal government is providing Rs 85,000 to each Puja committee, alleviating the need for price negotiations between potters and organisers. “In previous years, we had to haggle over prices, but now the financial aid from the government allows us to set rates without the stress,” said Tupai Haldar, a potter from Bishwanath More in English Bazar.

However, Haldar highlighted a pressing issue: “The lack of skilled workers has forced many of us to rely on family members for assistance in making the idols.”

As the costs of essential materials such as clay, bamboo, and hay have surged—rising by 20-30 per cent compared to last year—potters are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain profitability. For instance, the price of a sack of clay has escalated from Rs150 to between Rs 180 and Rs 190, while bamboo prices have jumped from Rs 220 to Rs 280. Many potters are now paying daily wages of Rs 600 to Rs 700, yet they still struggle to attract workers. Local artisans report that many skilled labourers are migrating to other states in search of better-paying opportunities.

This trend has exacerbated the situation, as many who used to assist during the Puja season are no longer available. “This year, I am making 13 idols with the help of my family, which is quite challenging,” Haldar added. English Bazar, is known for its vibrant Durga Puja celebrations, with approximately 350 pujas taking place annually, drawing crowds from neighbouring states.

This year, artisans are focusing on creating both traditional and themed idols, but the ongoing labour shortage poses a significant risk to the quality and quantity of the work produced.

Dibyendu Shekhar Saha, another local artisan, echoed these sentiments, stating: “While the availability of materials has improved, the lack of skilled artisans is a major concern. Many are losing interest in this craft, and if this continues, we could face a crisis in idol-making in the future.”

As the festival approaches, idol makers are hopeful that the government’s support will help them navigate these challenges, but the sustainability of their craft remains at stake.