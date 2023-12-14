Govt staffer shot dead in Raiganj

Raiganj: Dinesh Saha (56 years), a government employee, was shot dead in front of his house at Tulsitola in Ward 5 of Raiganj Municipality on Wednesday night.



The miscreants reportedly fired three rounds targeting him. Police reached the spot and started investigating. They also collected CCTV footage.

It was reported that Dinesh Saha was a Group-D employee of Raiganj office of West Bengal State Seed Corporation. He was a resident of Ukilpara in Raiganj. He was staying with his family in a rented house near Harisabha Math of Tulsitola.

Examination of the CCTV footage revealed that at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday while he was entering his house, two persons on a bike intercepted him. The miscreants seemed to have had an altercation with him. Then they shot him and fled

on the bike.

Immediately locals and police rushed Saha to the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital where he was declared dead. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District said: “We suspect that it was done out of personal enmity. The CCTV footage of the locality has been collected. We have started an investigation. We hope to nab the culprits soon.”

Sadhan Barman, the Coordinator of Ward 5 of Raiganj Municipality said: “Our locality was one of the most peaceful places in Raiganj town. Following the murder, residents

are worried.”