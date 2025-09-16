Govt staff to get this month’s salaries on Sept 24-25; pensions on October 1

Kolkata: The state government will disburse salaries, including grant-in-aid pay, wages, remuneration, stipends, and honoraria, for September on September 24 and 25. This payment comes as government offices will remain closed from September 26 to October 7, 2025.

A notification from the state Finance department states that the pension for the month of September 2025 will be disbursed on October 1. The financial assistance under schemes like Jai Bangla, Lakshmir Bhandar, etc., for September 2025 shall be credited to the beneficiaries’ bank account by direct benefit transfer on October 1, 2025.

An official in the state Finance department said that the salary of the state government employees is disbursed on the last working day of the month, hence, during Puja,

the salary will be cleared on the last working day of this month, which falls on September 25.

The Drawing and Disbursing Officer, and Administrators of Deposit Accounts will submit Bills/Advices at the Treasuries well in advance, and Treasuries will give mandates as per the dates mentioned, stated the notification.