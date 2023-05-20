Govt staff must report for work during pen down strike: Circular

Kolkata: In view of a call for pen-down strike from Monday onwards given by some organisations, the state government has issued a circular on Saturday saying that the government employees must report to the office.

“It has been decided that employees of all State Government offices including those provided with grants-in-aid by the State Government must report for duty and conduct official business as usual. As pen-down strike affects the smooth functioning of the offices and delivery of public services and is therefore against larger public interest, any employee found not discharging his/her duties in the offices, shall be liable for action as per rules,” reads the order.

“It has further been decided that no Casual Leave for absence, either in the first-half of the day or in the second half or for the whole day nor any other leave shall be granted to any employee on any of such days unless such absence is covered by the following grounds,” reads the order.

Relaxations will be given on case of hospitalisation of the employees, bereavement in the family, severe illness and absence continuing prior to the May 19, 202 and employees who had been on Child Care Leave, Maternity Leave, Medical Leave and Earned Leave sanctioned prior to the May 19, 2023.