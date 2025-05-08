Govt sets fire safety guidelines for commercial buildings in state

Kolkata: In the wake of the recent Burrabazar fire incident that killed 14 persons and the subsequent crackdown on rooftop encroachments, the state government has issued comprehensive fire safety guidelines for all commercial buildings under the municipal areas in Bengal.

The memorandum by the Urban Development & Municipal Affairs department (UD&MA) laid out a set of 20 guidelines to avert any similar incidents in days to come.

It was highlighted that every terrace on the topmost storey must have common access and cannot be subdivided. Roof access must remain unobstructed to facilitate evacuation and firefighting. Only appurtenant structures (e.g., stair covers, lift machine rooms, roof tanks, chimneys, service equipment) are allowed on roof terraces. No building construction will be permitted with a means of access width of less than 9 metres in Urban Local Bodies (except hill areas) or on plots smaller than 8 cottah in Salt Lake Township and Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority. All vertical and horizontal exits (e.g., doorways, corridors, staircases, ramps, verandahs, terraces) must be clearly demarcated, illuminated, free of obstructions and equipped with alarm devices. Escalators and lifts won’t be considered exits unless equipped as fire escape routes per the West Bengal Fire Services Act, 1950. Basements would require a minimum of two exits, with ramps considered as exits. As fire protection measures, all buildings must have sprinklers to enhance fire suppression. No inflammable goods can be stored in basements. The minimum number and width of staircases must comply with Kolkata Municipal Corporation rule provisions. In mixed-occupancy buildings, separate staircases are preferred for commercial and non-commercial uses. Stairwells cannot be used for stacking goods.

To ensure adequate access for fire tenders and emergency vehicles, a clear driveway of at least 4.0 meters width must be provided for movement, with specific provisions for parking areas, projections, and installations like transformers. Internal roads of four metres width are required for block allotments to ensure fire tender access to all buildings. Driveways must be provided between water bodies and adjacent buildings.

Guidelines further directed that building permits and completion/occupancy certificates would require fire safety recommendation and fire safety certificate. Trade licenses will be provided upon fulfilment of these. Rooftops are barred from mutation while ULBs must reject non-compliant proposals. Periodic inspections of high-risk buildings (e.g. commercial complexes, storage facilities, high-rises) are mandatory. Action will be taken for violations.