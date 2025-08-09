Govt seeks explanation from CEO over poll body’s ‘state ready for SIR’ claim

Kolkata: The Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs department has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state on Friday seeking to know the authenticity of media reports where it was stated that CEO has informed the Election Commission of India (ECI) that Bengal is ready for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The letter pointed out that there was no consultation with the state government by the CEO’s office in this regard. “It appears that no consultation or prior intimation was made with the state government by the office of the CEO, West Bengal, in this regard, I would therefore, request you to kindly confirm the veracity of the press reportage to dispel any misinformation,” reads the letter.

The Bengal government in its letter specifically stressed that it received “no consultation” from the office of the CEO in this regard. “...it is learnt that the office of the CEO, West Bengal has informed the ECI that West Bengal is ready for Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls,” reads the letter further.

Several newspapers and television channels have reported on Thursday and Friday that the office of the CEO has informed the ECI that West Bengal is ready for the SIR, stated the letter. Reportedly, the Home Secretary officer also enclosed newspaper clippings with the letter to the CEO of West Bengal.