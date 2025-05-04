Govt schools in state record 98.43% pass rate in Madhyamik

Kolkata: Government schools across the state have recorded a remarkable 98.43 per cent pass rate in the Madhyamik 2025, with 38.58 per cent of successful students securing 60 per cent marks or above. This year, 3,093 students from 39 state government schools appeared for the examination. Of them, 3,015 students passed.

Sourav Ghosh of Krishnanagar Collegiate School and Sagnik Saha of Birbhum Zilla School topped the list among these schools, each securing 683 marks. In terms of grade distribution, 182 students achieved an AA grade (90–100%), 286 earned an A+ (80–89%), while 695 received an A grade (60–79%). Saugata Basu, general secretary of the West Bengal Govt. School Teachers’ Association, said: “There are widespread vacancies, including posts for headmasters, assistant headmasters, and subject teachers, and most schools lack even basic staff such as librarians.” “While this year’s results are commendable, they don’t reflect the full academic potential of our students. The School Education Department must urgently address these gaps. We are also concerned about declining enrolment due to these unresolved issues,” he added.