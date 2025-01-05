Govt school teachers guide students for Madhyamik

Kolkata: The West Bengal Government School Teachers’ Association (WBGSTA) in partnership with the Hub of Learning, Hooghly, organised a comprehensive subject-specific counselling session for students preparing for the upcoming Madhyamik 2025 exams at Uttarpara Government High School.

The event on Saturday saw ten expert teachers from various government schools providing valuable guidance to more than a hundred students with effective preparation strategies for the seven subjects included in the Madhyamik curriculum. The teachers discussed crucial aspects such as time management during exams, strategies for answering questions and tips for scoring maximum marks. Pradip Kumar Basu, former headmaster of Hindu School, inaugurated the day-long session, which was attended by several prominent figures, including Tapan Kumar Samanta, headmaster of Uttarpara Government High School, Ashok Kumar Santra, former headmaster of Hooghly Branch Government School.

Saugata Basu, general secretary of the WBGSTA, stated: “Our association has been the only organisation in Bengal to regularly organise subject-specific counselling sessions for students from 2017.”