Govt school teacher arrested on rape charges

Siliguri: A government primary school teacher was arrested on charges of rape, following a complaint by a widowed woman who alleged he had physical relations with her on the promise of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Gayen (45 years), a resident of East Dhantala and a teacher at Narayanjot SP Primary School. He was arrested after the woman filed a complaint at the New Jalpaiguri Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

According to the complainant, she was in a relationship with the accused teacher since 2017. She alleged that Sanjay, despite being married with a child, repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with her under the pretense of eventually marrying her. However, when she pressed him about marriage, he reportedly reneged on his promise.

However, the accused teacher denied all the allegations and claimed being framed. He was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Friday.

Another youth, Amar Mandal from Matigara was arrested in a similar case, where a married woman lodged a complaint against him for having physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. According to the woman, she met the youth in the year 2022 and they developed a romantic relationship.

When he refused to marry her, she lodged a complaint with the women’s police station on Thursday night, based on which he was arrested and produced at the Siliguri

Court on Friday.