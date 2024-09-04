Govt sanctioned Rs 100 cr for infra dev of state-run hosps: Mamata

Kolkata: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the Assembly that her government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of infrastructure in state-run hospitals.



She told the House that she had already given necessary directions to the Health secretary on how the security issues of government hospitals

could be enhanced.

“Some of the government hospitals were set up a long time ago. The pathway inside the hospitals which the doctors and nursing staff often take must be covered with security arrangements. We have already asked the health secretary to install CCTVs and there should be proper illumination. Lights will be installed in such a manner that various locations within the hospitals will be illuminated. Restrooms will also be set up. We have already cleared a fund of Rs 100 crore,” Banerjee said. Speaking on Nirbhaya funds, Banerjee said that the state government was supposed to get from Centre Rs 108.79 crore under the Nirbhaya funds out of which the state has received Rs 81.82 crore. Around Rs 26.97 crore is still pending. Banerjee also reminded that the state government bears 40 per cent of the total funds spent from Nirbhaya funds in the state while the Centre bears 60 per cent. The Bengal government has spent Rs 54.55 crore in this regard, Banerjee stated.

The Chief Minister also told the House that her government has introduced ‘Rattirer Sathi’ (Helpers of the Night) programme to provide safe working conditions for women on the night shift, in government hospitals and medical colleges, hostels and other places engaging women during the night. Speaking on the programme, Banerjee in the Assembly said that women should do 12

hours of duty.

Those who will be working at night will be given full protection under the new programme. The leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asked as to why the women would preferably not be given duty in the night. CM Banerjee readily replied it was because of the security issues of the women. She also added that adequate security arrangements would be given to the women in hospitals under the ‘Rattirer Sathi’ programme. Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction, the state health department initiated a major revamp in security measures in 26 government medical colleges across the state and other government hospitals in the wake of the RG Kar Medical

College incident.

The state government has given major emphasis on installing more high-resolution cameras in hospitals, adequate high mast lights, security arrangements, restrooms for doctors and nurses, more toilets and arrangements of

drinking water.