Govt-run free primary school introduces students safety system

Raiganj: In order to strengthen the security of children, the teachers of Raiganj Girls’ Free Primary School of North Dinajpur district introduced the Students Safety Management Arrival



Departure system.

The guardians of the school inaugurated this advanced student safety system on Tuesday. A biometric-like machine has been set up in the school. Now, a student upon arriving at school will touch the machine with the digital identity card. Immediately the guardian will receive a message in their smartphone that the child has reached the school safely.

In the same way the guardians will receive information when the school is over.

Puja Saha, a guardian said: “We very often hear news of missing children from school. Now we will get a message about the safe arrival of our children. We are very happy with the teachers for introducing such modern security for students. In order to prevent the outsiders from entering the school premises, the school teachers also provided a guardian identity card.”

Gauranga Chauhan, the teacher in-charge of Raiganj Girls’ Free Primary School said: “After consulting with the guardians we introduced this modern safety system for the students. A private agency fulfilled this system. On behalf of the school we donated a machine amounting around Rs 30,000. The guardian will have to pay Rs 20 every month for SMS services. This is the first time in the district we introduced such a system for the students. It was possible for the cooperation of guardians.”