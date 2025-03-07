Govt pump malfunction threatens Boro rice cultivation in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Farmers in the Ghazi Pur area of Bhattpara Gram Panchayat are facing serious setbacks in their Boro rice planting season due to a malfunctioning government submersible pump.

Although seedbed preparations have been completed and planting is underway, the slow and uneven water supply from the pump house is causing widespread concern. The pump house, installed in the area to facilitate irrigation every season, charges farmers Rs 450 per bigha. Historically, it has provided vital water resources to support rice cultivation across South Dinajpur district, where nearly 70,000 hectares are dedicated to Boro rice.

However, this season, problems emerged right at the start. Early reports indicated that water flow had nearly halted, prompting local authorities to dispatch engineers who temporarily restored the pump’s functionality.

Yet, a new issue soon surfaced: while one side of the pump house receives a fair water supply, the opposite end remains virtually dry.

Farmers warn that this uneven distribution is disrupting timely irrigation. “There has been a problem with water irrigation from the very start,” said local farmer Krishna Pada Barman. “Delays in water release have created significant difficulties. At present, out of ten farmers working, only about five are receiving water in their fields while the rest remain dry.

This has delayed our cultivation and we are now racing against time,” he added. Sambal Jha, Block Development Officer (BDO), Balurghat, added: “We learned about the issue through media reports. When farmers report such problems, we take prompt action.

We are committed to ensuring that agricultural activities are not hampered. If any other department is involved in the pump house operations, we will notify them as well.”