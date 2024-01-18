Govt officials need to work on weekends if required: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, called for discipline among government officials and warned against “lackadaisical attitude” in discharge of duties.

According to sources, Banerjee made it clear that “callousness” in work may even lead to termination. She held a preparatory meeting at Nabanna with the heads of all departments, district magistrates and police superintendents attending virtually ahead of the special public outreach programme (Jana Sanjog Karmasuchi) at all polling station levels which will start from January 20 and will continue till February 12.

A senior Nabanna official, on conditions of anonymity, said that Banerjee expressed her displeasure over government officials refusing to work on weekends and a section of employees having a tendency to leave office early on Fridays. Banerjee said if necessary, officials will have to work even on weekends for smooth delivery of services to the people of the state.

“The Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) programme is ongoing but there could be a section of people who were unable to reach the Duare Sarkar camps at the block level, or have not received the benefits of government schemes due to any reasons. We will be holding public outreach programmes of similar nature, such as ‘Paray Paray Samadhan’ (solution at the locality level) from January 20 to February 12. Three officers will be sitting at polling station levels across the state and will address problems faced by people,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during a press conference at Nabanna on Tuesday.

Ones that haven’t received their caste certificates, Lakshmir Bhandar, ration cards, Krishak Bandhu need to register their names in these camps.