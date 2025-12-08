Govt mulls promoting Siliguri as hub for ‘religious tourism’

Siliguri: Alongside the well-known hill tourism destinations of North Bengal, the state Tourism department is now focusing on bringing various religious sites around Siliguri onto the tourism map. Plans are underway to explore how Siliguri can be developed as a centre for religious tourism, similar to other well-established pilgrimage destinations.

As part of this initiative, data collection has already begun to strengthen the religious tourism sector.

Recently, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the construction of the state’s largest Mahakal Temple in Siliguri. Following the announcement, land inspection and preliminary work have commenced. With this upcoming temple as a focal point, the state is planning to promote many religious sites located across Siliguri.

According to sources, information is being gathered on the number of daily visitors to various temples, including the Siliguri ISKCON temple, as well as a local monastery called the Ewam India Buddhist Monastery. Officials are also collecting data on the number of domestic and foreign tourists who visit these sites annually.

Jyoti Ghosh, the North Bengal in-charge of the state Tourism department, said: “Most tourists visiting the hills used to stay in Siliguri.

Many of them also visit local temples. Once the Mahakal Temple is built, the demand among tourists will increase even further. That is why plans are being made to promote Siliguri’s religious destinations, and necessary measures will be taken.”

Across India, religious destinations such as Varanasi, Haridwar, Puri and Amritsar draw massive tourist footfall every year, including visitors from abroad. Even among the younger generation, the inclination to visit these pilgrimage centres has been growing. The newly built Jagannath Temple in Digha has also been witnessing heavy crowds.

Against this backdrop, the department is assessing how effectively Siliguri can be promoted as a religious tourism destination.

Speaking on behalf of the ISKCON Siliguri temple, Nam Krishna Das said: “We witness a large crowd of devotees here almost every day. Many visitors also come from abroad. Various religious events and festivals are organised regularly.”