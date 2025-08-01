Govt lodges in Dooars, Siliguri to get pools as tourists seek comfort

JALPAIGURI: Amid soaring temperatures, tourists visiting North Bengal are increasingly favouring private resorts with swimming pools over government-run lodges. Responding to this shift, the state Tourism department has floated tenders for constructing swimming pools at Murti Tourist Lodge in Dooars and Mainak Tourist Lodge in Siliguri. The project is estimated at Rs 2 crore.

During peak summer months, destinations like Lataguri witnessed a surge in bookings at private resorts with pools, even as government lodges—despite scenic forest and riverside locations—saw reduced demand due to the lack of such facilities. “Lataguri alone has over 15 private resorts with swimming pools. Tourists now prioritise these features, especially during the summer,” said Divyendu Deb, secretary of the Lataguri private resort owners’ welfare association. “They look for natural surroundings, but comfort is equally important.”

Deepak Gurung, a tourism entrepreneur from the Sikkim hills, said: “Even in hill areas like Darjeeling and Kalimpong, there is a demand for pools due to rising temperatures. Many resorts have started building small pools to meet this need.”

Tourism stakeholders across the region point to climate change as a key driver. Samrat Sanyal, a veteran Siliguri-based tour operator, noted: “Previously, districts like Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar did not require swimming pools. But today, due to rising temperatures, even resorts in the hills are adding air conditioning and fans. Pools are becoming essential, and tourists expect them. Recognising this shift, the Tourism department is acting accordingly.”

Tourists themselves echo this preference. “Bathing in the pool adds fun to the trip, especially for the kids,” said Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay, a visitor from Sheoraphuli. “That’s why we chose a private resort with a pool.”

Confirming the state’s move, Jyoti Ghosh, joint director of the North Bengal Tourism department, said: “Tenders have been floated for building swimming pools at Murti and Mainak lodges to align with growing tourist expectations.”