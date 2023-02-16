Govt launches ‘Visit India Year 2023’ to boost tourism sector

New Delhi: Aiming to boost the tourism sector in India, especially after the COVID slowdown, the Union Government has been launching a slew of initiatives towards it. On Thursday, Centre launched ‘Visit India Year 2023’ programme, which aims to develop tourism in mission mode and “to accelerate India’s rise towards world leadership in the tourism sector”.



This initiative further aims to unfold the untouched aspect of Indian heritage and culture through India as 365 days destination. It highlights fascinating destinations and regions like the rich offerings of Northeast India and propagates newer ways to explore India with a spectrum of spiritual corridors, adventure trails and much more. Also, inviting the world to participate in India’s festivals, seamless integration with state tourism brands for uncovering unique attractions and accelerating India’s position as a business-ready ‘Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism’ (MICE) destination.

On the other hand, boosting tourism in India is also significant as the country assumed the Presidency of G-20. The government has been holding various programmes across the country. It also sees a broad movement of both foreign visitors, as well as, domestic visitors to various cities. Earlier, the tourism minister G Kishan Reddy also claimed that despite the severe effects of the pandemic on the tourism sector, India saw a boost in foreign tourist arrivals in 2022.

As the centre also announced to promote rural tourism, a communique mentioned, “Visit India Year campaign will highlight India’s commitment to sustainable and rural tourism. It will propel India as a seamless, modern and smart tourism destination.”

The government also launched a ‘Best Tourism Village Competition’ to select the best tourism village from across the country and also a new website to promote rural tourism. The competition will be held in three stages and will seek entries at the district level, state level and finally at the national level. The evaluation criteria have been aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Tourism ministry is also going to organise its first Global Tourism Investor Summit during May 17-19, this year to showcase investible projects and opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector in India to domestic and international investors. Here, the centre also confirmed that the states and ministries will present their policies, incentives and investible projects to potential investors from both the country and abroad. The ministry has also set up a portal to provide information to investors on policies and projects across the states.

While speaking to the media persons here the tourism minister emphasised on the budget has provided great momentum to the development of the tourism sector, which holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth. “The country offers an immense attraction for domestic as well as foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped into tourism. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode, with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes and public-private partnerships,” Reddy mentioned.

“Sector-specific skilling and entrepreneurship development for tourism and hospitality will be pursued by the ministry to support the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative,” he added.

Ministry officials also confirmed that the ministry has accordingly initiated action to prepare plans for the implementation of the budget proposals for the promotion and development of the tourism sector in the country.