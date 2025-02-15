Govt hospital sets 'record' conducting 175 gallbladder surgeries in 5 days: Mamata

Kolkata: The West Bengal government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata has "created a record" by performing as many as 175 successful gallbladder surgeries in five days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Congratulating the hospital and its doctors for achieving this feat, Banerjee said that the surgeries were conducted in a mission mode to clear the waiting gallbladder cases.

In a post on X, she said, "Glad to inform you that our very own apex level Government facility in Kolkata, SSKM Hospital, has created a record by performing waiting-in-the-queue 175 gallbladder surgeries in last 5 days! This was a mission mode endeavour to clear the waiting gallbladder cases, and also to show what our doctors can do if they work in unison with dedication!"

Banerjee, who is also the health minister of the state, said that the 175 gallbladder surgeries were successfully done in addition to the usual operations in the hospital.

"During these 5 days from Monday to Friday, there were 390 other major surgical cases in addition to those 175 special drive cases," she said.

The chief minister urged all other hospitals to follow this model.