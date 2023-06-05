Govt Home empowers residents with job opportunities

Jalpaiguri: Efforts are underway at the Korak Government Home in Jalpaiguri to empower residents through employment opportunities. In line with this baking training is being provided to residents aged 16 to 18 years. Additionally, an advanced baking course is scheduled to commence soon.



According to the Jalpaiguri district administration, Korak Home, operated by the Social Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal, serves as a refuge for minors brought in by the Child Welfare Committee. Many of these minors are victims of child abuse including child labour.

When these minors reach the age of 18, they are required to leave the home. The aim of this training programme is to equip them with swift employment prospects when they leave. The home accommodates approximately 100 to 120 residents. Previous training in motor repair and computer courses had been imparted but this time, a course on baking has been introduced owing to interest shown by the inmates.

Tejasvi Rana, Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad), stated, “The residents of the home receive vocational training alongside their academic studies to facilitate a smooth transition into the workforce. We offer courses based on the residents’ preferences. In response to the interest in baking, a basic course has been conducted for 30 residents, with support from the Social Welfare Department and Utkarsh Bangla.”

Rana further explained, “Jalpaiguri presents significant opportunities in the field of baking. While the initial training covers the basics, an advanced course will follow, encompassing the creation of various bakery items. The administration actively reaches out to prospective employers in sectors where job opportunities

are available.”