Govt gives free assistive devices to senior citizens

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday distributed free assistive devices worth nearly Rs 10 lakh to 100 senior citizens at a camp held in Royal Market, Rohini Sector-20, under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana. Women beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana also received free gas connections during the event. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said that nearly Rs.1 crore worth of assistive devices will be distributed across the Bawana Assembly constituency within one year.

The minister said the initiative aligns with the government’s focus on reaching the most vulnerable. “High-quality assistive devices were distributed in alignment with the Antyodaya resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. Singh added that the government has made “record progress,” distributing more devices in the last nine months than the previous administration managed in five years.

Appealing to residents to help identify potential beneficiaries, he said, “If any senior citizen in your home or neighbourhood requires an assistive device due to age or physical condition, please inform us.” He added that under the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the administration is ensuring that senior citizens and persons with disabilities receive the benefits of all relevant schemes.

Singh said the department considers it a “moral responsibility” to deliver these benefits to every eligible household and is conducting continuous monitoring to remove hurdles. More assessment and distribution camps will be held to ensure no beneficiary is left out. The devices distributed included wheelchairs, walkers, commode chairs, hearing aids, spectacles, cervical collars, spinal support belts, knee press devices and silicone foam pillows.